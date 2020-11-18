Foul play ruled out in Shearstown sudden death
RCMP said Wednesday that the death of man who died suddenly last weekend in Shearstown was not suspicious.
Forensics and major crime investigators had worked on case
Police were called to Shearstown — which is in the municipal boundary of Bay Roberts — after the body of a 49-year-old man was found in a home around 2:30 a.m. NT on Saturday.
In a brief statement Wednesday, RCMP said investigators "found that the death was not criminal in nature." It did not provide further comment.
Police maintained a presence at the home through the weekend, and put yellow tape around a shed on the property.
The RCMP said its major crimes and forensics units worked with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner during the investigation.