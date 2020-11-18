Foul play ruled out in Shearstown sudden death

A shed at the home in Shearstown was surrounded with police tape last weekend. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

RCMP said Wednesday that the death of man who died suddenly last weekend in a Conception Bay community was not suspicious.

Police were called to Shearstown — which is in the municipal boundary of Bay Roberts — after the body of a 49-year-old man was found in a home around 2:30 a.m. NT on Saturday.

In a brief statement Wednesday, RCMP said investigators "found that the death was not criminal in nature." It did not provide further comment.

Police maintained a presence at the home through the weekend, and put yellow tape around a shed on the property.

The RCMP said its major crimes and forensics units worked with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner during the investigation.

