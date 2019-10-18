Vacant home a 'total loss' after fire in Shearstown

The empty rental property in Shearstown was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene, says fire Chief Rick Edmunds. (Jamie Deering/Facebook)

An unoccupied rental property in Shearstown was destroyed in a fire Thursday night.

The Bay Roberts Volunteer Fire Department was called to the home on North Side Road around 8 p.m.

Fire Chief Rick Edmunds said the initial caller reported the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

"When we arrived on scene, sure enough, the house was really a total loss," Edmunds said.

Edmunds said it was an older home, which the owners said was not rented out at the time of the fire.

"There was no one living there at the time and the house was insured, and luckily no one got hurt," Edmunds said.

Newfoundland Power crews cut power to the home and the road was closed for a couple of hours while 29 firefighters dealt with the blaze, Edmunds said.

Crews cleared the scene, Edmunds said, and left it with an investigator, who will be looking into the cause Friday.

