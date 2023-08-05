Content
Shea Heights holds vigil for 5-year-old girl struck and killed while riding her bicycle

A vigil was held in the Shea Heights area of St. John’s Friday night for the little girl who was struck and killed by a pickup truck earlier this week.

Victim’s grandmother urges drivers to be careful, calls for speed bumps

Elizabeth Whitten · CBC News ·
A woman stands in front of a home. Balloons, candles and flowers are laid on the lawn of the house.
Shelly Saunders is urging drivers to be cautious behind the wheel after her granddaughter Autumn was struck and killed earlier this week. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

The St. John's neighbourhood of Shea Heights gathered Friday night to mourn the loss of a five-year-old girl who was struck while riding her bicycle in the community.

The young girl, named Autumn, was struck by a pickup truck on Druken Crescent on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. She was brought to the hospital but died soon after.

Approximately 200 people joined in the vigil, with many wearing purple and carrying balloons.

Autumn's grandmother Shelly Saunders says it was amazing to see the community come together to support the family and remember her granddaughter.

A white teddy bear and a bouquet of flowers are leaned against a wooden wall. Autumn is written on the wall in purple paint.
Saunders says it was amazing to see the support from the community after her granddaughter's death. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

"It's amazing. It's amazing to see the love and the support that Shea Heights community gives to their loved ones and their family in the neighbourhood," Saunders said.

"There's not many people that would do what they did today and [pray] for my granddaughter."

She urged drivers to be careful as well.

"I know this was a complete accident, but if you're driving, you've got to realize there's children everywhere. This little girl, my granddaughter, now has been taken from me," said Saunders.

She also has compassion for the driver, who she knows as a good man.

"She didn't deserve this. And like I said, I don't blame the man. It was a mistake, an innocent mistake. I could do it. You could do it," she said.

A group of people on street, many wearing purple.
About 200 people were at vigil Friday night in the St. John's community of Shea Heights. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

Still, Saunders said people need to be aware of their surroundings when behind a wheel.

"So please, just remember when you're driving, think of Autumn and your own children and your own grandchildren that this could be them next," she said.

Saunders is also asking the city to install speed bumps in Shea Heights in Autumn's honour, adding her other granddaughter in the area is deaf. She wants to see the area made safe for children.

"We need this for our children to be safe."

Saunders believes her granddaughter is at peace, however.

She said soon after leaving the hospital where Autumn had been taken, she had a dream. In the dream, Saunders said she saw Autumn in a field surrounded by white butterflies.

"I didn't see her face, but I know that that was Autumn. So she's letting me know that she's okay."

    With files from Sarah Blackmore and Mike Moore

