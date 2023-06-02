RNC investigating Thursday morning shooting in Shea Heights

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Barry Place Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of St. John's.

In a news release, the RNC said it responded to a report of a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Barry Place shortly after 4 a.m.

The RNC said the man was found at a home with a "serious injury" resulting from a gunshot and was taken to the Health Science Centre.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting. The RNC said it believes the attack was targeted.

Officers held the scene into Thursday afternoon. A large tent covered a portion of a driveway, and Rovers Search and Rescue were seen at the scene.

Investigators are looking for information or video footage in the area around the time of the shooting.

There have been no arrests made yet.

Anyone with information or video footage can contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador