Vehicle bursts into flames after going off St. John's highway

A driver escaped from a vehicle that crashed after going over a busy arterial near Shea Heights in St. John's.
After the vehicle landed on Southside Road, it burst into flames. (Submitted by Candace James)

A driver escaped from a vehicle that crashed and then burst into flames after going over a busy St. John's overpass on Saturday night. 

A fire broke out inside the vehicle after it went off Pitts Memorial Drive, said Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Staff-Sgt. Ed Billard. 

The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shut down traffic in the area after the crash. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

There are no details on the condition of the driver, who was taken to hospital. 

Police closed the area to traffic for more than two hours.

The RNC is investigating the crash. 

