Shea Heights residents hold allegedly impaired car thief until police arrive
Police say the residents of Shea Heights stopped the man from fleeing the scene of the crash.
33-year-old said to have crashed car moments after stealing it
Police say residents of Shea Heights stopped an allegedly impaired car thief from fleeing the scene of a crash on Tuesday night.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a car theft in progress around 8:10 p.m.
Minutes later, the fire department was dispatched to a car crash.
Police say the alleged thief took the car and slammed it into a snowbank a short distance down the road.
That's when the car's rightful owner, along with other residents of Shea Heights, detained the driver and held him until officers arrived.
A 33-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, impaired driving and breaching court orders. He was released from custody with a later court date scheduled.