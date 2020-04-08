Shea Heights residents hold allegedly impaired car thief until police arrive

Police say residents of Shea Heights stopped an allegedly impaired car thief from fleeing the scene of a crash on Tuesday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a car theft in progress around 8:10 p.m.

Minutes later, the fire department was dispatched to a car crash.

Police say the alleged thief took the car and slammed it into a snowbank a short distance down the road.

That's when the car's rightful owner, along with other residents of Shea Heights, detained the driver and held him until officers arrived.

A 33-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, impaired driving and breaching court orders. He was released from custody with a later court date scheduled.

