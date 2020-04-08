Skip to Main Content
Shea Heights residents hold allegedly impaired car thief until police arrive
Police say the residents of Shea Heights stopped the man from fleeing the scene of the crash.

33-year-old said to have crashed car moments after stealing it

CBC News ·
Police in St. John's arrested a 33-year-old man in the area of Shea Heights for allegedly stealing a car while impaired. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police say residents of Shea Heights stopped an allegedly impaired car thief from fleeing the scene of a crash on Tuesday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a car theft in progress around 8:10 p.m.

Minutes later, the fire department was dispatched to a car crash.

Police say the alleged thief took the car and slammed it into a snowbank a short distance down the road.

That's when the car's rightful owner, along with other residents of Shea Heights, detained the driver and held him until officers arrived.

A 33-year-old man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, impaired driving and breaching court orders. He was released from custody with a later court date scheduled.

