Newfoundland man living in Australia facing extreme heat and wildfires

Shawn Lidster has been living in Kincumber, New South Wales, Australia for the past 10 years. He says the current wildfires and temperature are unprecedented. (Submitted)

Record heat and dozens of reported wildfires are causing states of emergency across Australia, and one Newfoundland man is in the middle of it all.

Shawn Lidster, from Cupid's Crossing in Conception Bay, has been living in Australia for the past decade as a musician, and says temperatures will only keep getting warmer.

"They're saying it's gonna hit 45 [Celsius] today," Lidster told On The Go Wednesday. "It's gonna be an ugly one."

Lidster lives in Kincumber, an eastern suburb in New South Wales about an hour north of Sydney. New South Wales declared its second state of emergency in two months due to extreme heat, strong winds, and 100 wildfires burning across the region.

Lidster and his band have lost gigs as a result of the weather. His Neil Young tribute show in Sydney had to be cancelled as Australian fire services would not let people in or out of Sydney.

"We had rebooked the show now for this May, but the fires are still burning down there," Lidster said. "That was Nov. 9, and the fires are still burning."

Lidster said he isn't seeing the same conditions as those in Sydney, but is still seeing the effects.

"We're an hour north, so we've been lucky," Lidster said. "But last week, they had what they called the worst situation yet, ever recorded."

A NSW rural firefighter establishes a backburn during bushfires in Mangrove Mountain, New South Wales, Australia, Dec. 8, 2019. (AAP Image/Jeremy Piper/Reuters)

Lidster said one of the hardest things to deal with has been the travelling smoke from the Sydney wildfires.

"One day here, they said it was equivalent to smoking 40 cigarettes a day," Lidster said. "It was thick as fog, the smoke was. And we're 30 kilometres away from the front, so imagine what it's like for people who are closer.

"When you see burned leaves falling in your backyard and ash all over the car and it's hard to breathe, and then you see people wearing masks … It gets pretty scary."

Rain at the top of Christmas lists

During this period of extreme heat, the country has been rationing its water supply. An extended period of dry temperatures and no rain is not helping Australia's situation.

"There's been no rain. It's unprecedented," Lidster said. "And now everybody's Christmas wishes, they're asking for rain."

A cool down is coming for Kincumber, with projected highs between 21 and 24 degrees over the next several days.

Wildfires across New South Whales show no signs of slowing down, with 1,700 firefighters deployed across the state.

Rain is not forecast until Tuesday at the earliest.