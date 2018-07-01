Great start to the food fishery — for this shark, anyway

It was a successful first weekend for the Newfoundland and Labrador food fishery — well, for this shark off Portugal Cove, anyway.

"We caught seven, but the shark got three of them," said Clint Somerton, who was out fishing for cod Sunday afternoon with his father.

Clint Somerton and his dad were out fishing for cod Sunday when they caught something unexpected.

They were about an hour into their fishing trip when his dad felt something big on the line.

"I grabbed the gaff because I figured it was just a big cod, right? Then when the shark come up, I dropped the gaff down, I ain't gonna do nothing with that," Somerton said.

This shark got a belly full of cod 0:18

The shark kept coming back, getting caught on the men's fishing hooks three times.

"It was just taking my line like it was nothing. It was like being hooked on to a boat under water."

Somerton thinks the animal was about eight feet long — "It was huge," he said — and that it was a porbeagle shark.

"It was a life experience, that's for sure," Somerton said, laughing.