Skip to Main Content
Great start to the food fishery — for this shark, anyway

Great start to the food fishery — for this shark, anyway

The food fishery opened this weekend and a shark off Portugal Cove did quite well for itself.

'We caught seven, but the shark got three of them'

Sarah Smellie · CBC News ·
This shark got a belly full of cod during the first weekend of the Newfoundland and Labrador recreational cod fishery.

It was a successful first weekend for the Newfoundland and Labrador food fishery — well, for this shark off Portugal Cove, anyway.

"We caught seven, but the shark got three of them," said Clint Somerton, who was out fishing for cod Sunday afternoon with his father. 

Clint Somerton and his dad were out fishing for cod Sunday when they caught something unexpected.

They were about an hour into their fishing trip when his dad felt something big on the line.

"I grabbed the gaff because I figured it was just a big cod, right? Then when the shark come up, I dropped the gaff down, I ain't gonna do nothing with that," Somerton said.

This shark got a belly full of cod 0:18

The shark kept coming back, getting caught on the men's fishing hooks three times.

"It was just taking my line like it was nothing. It was like being hooked on to a boat under water."

Somerton thinks the animal was about eight feet long — "It was huge," he said — and that it was a porbeagle shark.

"It was a life experience, that's for sure," Somerton said, laughing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us