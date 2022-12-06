Sharing the Harvest a win-win program for hunters and food banks alike

This column is an opinion by Gord Follett, former editor of Newfoundland Sportsman. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

Without conducting any sort of survey, I'm willing to bet that more than 50 per cent of moose hunters in Newfoundland and Labrador discover roasts, ground meat and the like in the bottom of their freezers long after hunting season has ended.

It's usually freezer-burned, so we either toss it out, use it for bear bait or give it to our loyal four-legged companions as a treat. And we often find this meat while cleaning out the fridge 10 months after the hunt, as we make room for the next harvest on a friend's or family member's licence.

I've been guilty of it quite a few times over the years, but never again. A fair portion of the next moose or caribou I harvest, hopefully in 2023, will be donated to a very worthy cause — Sharing the Harvest N.L. — and I'll be doing it while the meat is fresh or recently frozen, not 10 or even three months after I pick it up from my butcher. I would never insult people by "donating" my garbage.

Media reports of food insecurity are becoming a weekly occurrence. According to the Community Food Sharing Association, an umbrella organization that represents 54 registered food banks operating in the province, thousands of children, men and women in Newfoundland and Labador don't know where their next meal is coming from.

I had to read that a few times before it finally registered, and I recalled that our family never had very much growing up in downtown St. John's. Not much at all. But never did we have to go hungry. That's a scary thought and it's why a quarter of my next animal — half, if I get it myself — will go to Sharing the Harvest.

Gord Follett's hunting buddies Sean Kearsey and John Dyke pose with the bull moose they shot in northwest Gander. (Gord Follett)

Knowing the generosity of people in the province, I have no doubt whatsoever that this will be an amazing success story. And not only will the meat be something to fill hungry bellies, it's high-protein, free-range, nutritious and delicious food.

Fishers and foragers can also donate things like wild berries and capelin; again, healthy food.

Sharing the Harvest is a prime example of a win-win for everybody. The champion of the cause is Barry Fordham, who also heads up the Newfoundland Outdoor Heritage Coalition. He's been thinking about the food-sharing program for 14 years and lobbying for it since 2010. He's pitched the idea to every minister responsible for wildlife since then.

"In 2008, my daughter Chloe and I read about a program in Nova Scotia called Hunters Helping the Hungry," he said. "I already knew about a similar program in the United States, and we said, "Why not in Newfoundland?"

Barry Fordham, left, of Sharing the Harvest recently donated several packages of ground moose meat to Bridges to Hope manager and chef Jody Williams. (Barry Fordham/Submitted by Gord Follett)

Fordham says he met with almost every fisheries, forestery and agriculture minister but the idea didn't gain much traction until he met Debbie Wiseman, a food advocate with the Social Justice Co-Operative of N.L.

"She started a petition on Change.org which collected over a thousand signatures in the space of a week. The pressure that this created, along with our media interviews, calls to [VOCM Radio's] Open Line and the food insecurity issues, forced government to do something."

Meetings with former minister Elvis Loveless and current minister Derek Bragg proved more fruitful.

"They initiated the pilot program and we were off to the races."

Recipes for ground moose meat are virtually endless. (Submitted by Barry Fordham)

Today, all registered food banks are eligible for a permit to accept meat from hunters, who can donate directly to participating food banks or through Sharing the Harvest N.L., providing all donated meat is processed at a government-licensed meat-processing facility.

I'm not suggesting that longtime hunting groups of four, five, six or even more should donate a significant portion of their moose or caribou meat. No doubt their own families look forward to roasts, sausages and stews each year.

But if there are just a couple of you in on the moose, perhaps you wouldn't miss a quarter, or even part of one. Better than throwing it out next August.

