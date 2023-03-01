Sharing a meal, and a talk about race in N.L.

CBC N.L. hosted Race 2 Dinner, a chance for guests to sit down together for a meal and discuss racism in a radically honest way.

It's a dinner party with a deeper purpose.

Race 2 Dinner N.L. cuts through the polite small talk, as guests discuss racism in a radically honest way.

Anthony Germain, host of CBC Radio's On The Go, hosted the event in the CBC studio in St. John's.

Facilitators Laurabel Mba and Rachel Gilbert welcomed guests Susan MacDonald, George Corbett and Anne Malone to a dinner conversation focusing on topics including racism, power and white privilege.

You can watch the whole event in the video above.

