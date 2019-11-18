Woman found injured on Minerals Road was struck by vehicle, RNC says

The RNC says it is actively investigating the suspicious death of Shanna Halleran, 36. (Facebook)

A woman who was discovered badly injured off a wooded road in Conception Bay South in August was struck by a vehicle, but the circumstances around her death are still being probed by investigators with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Shanna Halleran was a 36-year-old mother to a young boy.

She was found in the area of Chris Porter Trucking on Minerals Road around 1 p.m. on Aug. 15. Halleran later died in hospital.

Police at the time did not reveal the specifics of Halleran's injuries nor how they happened.

Shanna Halleran was found injured on the side of Minerals Road, near Chris Porter trucking, police say. (Gary Locke/CBC)

In response to questions from CBC News, the RNC confirmed Monday she was struck by a vehicle. It has not been ruled a homicide, nor a hit-and-run. Those details are still part of an ongoing investigation.

It also hasn't been confirmed that being struck by a vehicle caused her death.

An RNC spokesperson said the case is active, Halleran's family is updated on the file, and that officers are awaiting more evidence.

In August, the RNC urged anyone with information to come forward. They are seeking dash camera and CCTV footage from the area of Chris Porter Trucking on Minerals Road.

An RNC spokesperson said the force is interested in any video evidence from between noon and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.