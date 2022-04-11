Guilty verdict given to dealer who claimed to not know Percocet contains oxycodone

Shane Leonard, seen in court in February 2019, was originally acquitted of conspiring to traffic oxycodone. An appeals court decision has overturned that decision and entered a guilty verdict. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Shane Leonard, who was initially acquitted of a trafficking charge after insisting he did not know Percocet contains the potent painkiller oxycodone, has been found guilty after all in the wake of a new appeals court decision in St. John's.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned Leonard's February 2019 acquittal in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In a decision filed Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal entered a guilty verdict against Leonard on a single charge of conspiring to traffic oxycodone.

During his original trial in St. John's, Leonard, who was 32 at acquittal, argued that he did not know that the Percocet pills he was selling contained oxycodone, which is often prescribed for patients suffering from such ailments as cancer or back injuries. Oxycodone is also the basis of the stronger OxyContin pill.

Trial judge David Hurley said it wasn't established whether Leonard knew Percocet contained a controlled substance.

During testimony, Leonard said he was prescribed Percocet after a car accident.

"The trial judge erred in law in his analysis and conclusion regarding application of the doctrine of wilful blindness," wrote Justice Gale Welsh in a unanimous decision on behalf of two colleagues.

Welsh wrote that Leonard did know that he was trafficking a prescription drug, and that doing so was forbidden and dangerous.

"His only defence was that he did not know the chemical composition of Percocet and had not heard of anyone being charged for the possession or sale of Percocet," Welsh wrote.

"These facts lead inexorably to the conclusion that Mr. Leonard was wilfully blind to whether trafficking in Percocet was a criminal offence."

Leonard was one of nine people charged in a 2016 operation called Project Bombard, a joint investigation by the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary that focused on the drug trade across the Avalon Peninsula.