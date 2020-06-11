Hug of a lifetime: Doctor couple reunite with daughters sent to live in New Brunswick

Shanda Slipp hugs daughters Alice, 7, and Evie, 5, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Submitted by Shanda Slipp)

It had been nearly three months since Dr. Shanda Slipp of Corner Brook held her two daughters in her arms but when she met them last week at the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, she could barely wait a second longer.

"I get emotional talking about it," she told CBC Newfoundland Morning on Thursday. "They jumped out of the car and ran over. It was the best, biggest hug I ever had for sure."

Alice, 7, and five-year-old Evie, 5, had been living with Slipp's parents in New Brunswick since late March.

Slipp, who's in family medicine and her husband, Dr. Aiden Brazil, a lung specialist who works in intensive care, knew they would have to be on the front lines if COVID-19 spread across the region. Unwilling to risk bringing it home to their children, and with no other family on the west coast, they felt this was the best option for them.

"At that time, we weren't sure how long [we'd be apart] and that was the hardest thing," she said. "I think we did the right thing and we would do it again."

Slipp's parents, Joyce and Richard Slipp, met her at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border. (Submitted by Shanda Slipp)

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region, and of the 261 cases that have been in the province, only four of those were on the west coast. So with things looking much safer and the province moving down to Alert Level 3 of its phased reopening plan, Slipp felt it was time to bring the girls home.

Evie and Alice said they waited 75 days to see their mom again. (Submitted by Shanda Brazil)

On June 4 she drove to Port aux Basques and caught the night crossing to Nova Scotia. Slipp's parents and her children were waiting at the gas station parking lot when she crossed over the New Brunswick border around noon the next day.

Alice spotted her right away.

"I just ran and I couldn't stop," Alice, who had counted 75 days since she last saw her mother, told CBC. "I was really happy."

While her parents were caring for patients and taking on extra hospital work back in Corner Brook, Alice and her sister were having a blast with Grammy and Grampy, who live just outside Fredericton.

"We went on the beach, we went swimming. It was so fun," said Alice. Evie said kayaking was her favourite part.

Another highlight of their time away was doubling their bubble with cousins. (Submitted by Shanda Slipp)

Besides being a little taller and a little leaner than they were before they left, Slipp said the girls are settling back in at home. They've all been in self-isolation since coming back to the province and have the date circled on the calendar when they can get a taste of freedom again.

Slipp hopes they look back on their time away fondly. Though it was hard on her and her husband, the children having all that time with their grandparents and cousins was "priceless," she said.

"I think for them every day was an adventure. They got so much attention and so much love. We can't help but feel grateful for that."

