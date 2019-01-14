Shailynn Snow's 'extreme talent' celebrated after world hockey gold medal

The hockey community in Conception Bay North is celebrating, as a young hockey player from Clarke's Beach has been crowned a world champion.

Shailynn Snow, 17, and her Team Canada teammates beat the United States in overtime to win the gold medal at the under-18 women's world hockey championship Obihiro, Japan, on Sunday.

Snow's hockey career started at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts, where Bo Bennett has been coaching her since the beginning.

"I've been with her since she was four, five, six years old, day in, day out.… It's been a lifelong relationship for her with me," he said.

Coach Bo Bennett says he couldn't be prouder of Snow, but she's still got more hard work to do to reach her ultimate goal of an Olympic gold medal. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Snow's success doesn't come as a surprise for Bennett. He said with her hard work and dedication, along with the support of her mother and grandfather, winning a gold medal at this level was always possible.

Bennett said Snow was a top-line talent playing with boys in bantam AAA and was one of the most coachable players he's ever had.

Joyce Morgan has also seen a lot of young hockey players in the more than 30 years she's spent working around the rink at the Bay Arena. But she knew she was something special about Snow from a young age.

"She was so good, no matter who she was playing with she was always outstanding," Morgan said.

"She's only 17 years old, but she's accomplished a lot and we're all so very proud."

Joyce Morgan says she's proud a player from the Bay Arena is now a world champion. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

And while he shares in Morgan's pride, Bennett said Snow's hard work isn't done yet.

"We've been on this course for a long time.… I'd say since she was seven or eight years old we started talking Team Canada," he said.

"The Olympics has always been the goal, and we've spoken very openly and honestly about it because while the boys look to get to the pro level, Team Canada is the ultimate goal. It's the pinnacle for females."

Shailynn Snow says her pop introduced her to hockey at the Bay Roberts Arena when she was four years old. (Ted Dillon)

Bennett is confident Snow has what it takes to make it to the Olympics with Team Canada, and to succeed.

"Shailynn is an extreme talent and she brings everything to the table that you need to have to be a champion," he said.

"All the things that Team Canada looks for, she possesses. She brings it all and she will get there."

Snow's grandfather, Ernie Mugford, was an important part of her development as a hockey player, Bennett says. (Joyce Morgan/Submitted)

Bennett said Snow also has a role as an ambassator in Conception Bay North, and around the province, for the next generation of young female hockey players.

"I think we've got a mess of young, good girls here right now because of someone like Shailynn Snow," he said.

"Right now, rather than one, we have teams. We have an under-15 team, we have an under-12 team, and they're very good ... and I think that speaks volumes."

Snow's hockey career started at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts when she was just four years old. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Now, Snow is the talk of the talk of her hometown, with many people getting up early on Sunday morning to stream the gold medal game online.

Betty Moore, the mayor of Clarke's Beach, said it's special to have a young player from the town making her mark in the hockey world.

"Everybody's very, very positive about it. In the town of Clarke's Beach today, people are very proud," she said.

"This is a great day. It's a great day for hockey and it's a great day for Shailynn and her family."

Clarke's Beach Mayor Betty Moore says the town is very proud of Snow's accomplishments on the ice. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Moore said she's not sure when Snow will be back home next, as she is now attending an Ontario prep school, but the town will be ready.

"Whatever we do it will be something good for her and something that will show how proud we are of Shailynn."

