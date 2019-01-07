Clarke's Beach teen hockey star kicks off 2019 with Team Canada

On New Year's Day, while most people were recovering from a night of revelry, Shailynn Snow was on a plane, destined for the most elite challenge of her hockey career to date.

The 17-year-old has solidified herself as one of the top student-players in the country by landing one of 23 spots on Team Canada to compete in the Under-18 Women's World Championships in Obihiro, Japan.

"I try to stay humble about it but I'm obviously very proud of it," said Snow.

It's a long way away from her first time on skates at the Bay Roberts arena, before she was even toilet trained.

An early talent

Prior to stepping into the international spotlight, Snow packed up her hockey bags and headed home to Clarke's Beach for the holidays. She spends the school term in St. Catherine's, Ont., attending Ridley College.

She took a break from visiting family to visit her old stomping grounds in Bay Roberts, for a skate down memory lane.

"My Pop used to bring me down here to the Parent and Tot skate when I was around two." she told CBC.

"I was still in diapers. And he brought me down here every day just to get a feel for the ice, to start learning how to skate. That's where it all began."

It was here in Bay Roberts that Snow's grandfather first put her on skates. (Ted Dillon)

She remembers her love of hockey blossomed at age four. She has been honing her skills with gusto ever since.

Her talent emerged early and she spent her younger years playing with the boys. Her teammates accepted her and stood up for her, she said, but team rivals saw her as a target.

"They hated the top girl on the island playing against them," she said.

"Play against them, beat them up and raise the bar above them."

The moment's nostalgia made her smile, and she pointed toward the other end of the arena, reliving the roughhousing.

"Got in a line brawl and there were five of us in the penalty box over there," she recalled.

Hockey Canada comes calling

For the last two years, Snow has been playing hockey at Ridley College, and it was there she caught the eye of Hockey Canada.

She attended a two-week hockey camp in Calgary this past August and was chosen for the Team Canada roster in a series against the United States — a series Canada won. After that, scouts followed Snow's performance and in December, she received the invite to play with Canada in the world competition.

"I couldn't speak, I couldn't get any words out," Snow said, her voice filling with the emotion of the moment.

"I just broke down and started crying. Eventually, I got a bit of wind, and I told my team that I made it. They all cried with me and came over and jumped on me and hugged me. It was a surreal moment that I will never forget."

Snow takes to the ice in Bay Roberts, a little speedier than when she was a toddler. (Ted Dillon )

On January 1, Snow travelled to British Columbia for a pre-competition, and then flew on to Japan, full of determination.

"I keep working hard for it," she said.

"I honestly would just like to thank everyone around me for pushing me when sometimes I can't push myself."

Team Canada won its first game of the tournament against Sweden, but lost game two to the United States. Snow and her teammates will compete in Japan until January 15.

Post-tournament, Snow is just getting started. As soon as she graduates high school, she has a full athletic scholarship awaiting her at St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY.

