Glorious shades of fall: A stunning sampling of audience photos

Is it just us, or have the colours this fall been particularly spectacular?

Since autumn began, we've received dozens of gorgeous images from across the province, and we thought the long holiday weekend would be the perfect time to put your feet up and enjoy the bounty!

A cheery sunflower brightens up any garden, and also provides a welcome treat for the birds during winter. (Submitted by Ferne Williams)

A true 'wow' moment! Corner Brook has some of the most dramatic sunsets. (Submitted by Kathleen Andrews)

We receive dozens of photo submissions each week, and sometimes they're from our younger viewers. Callie Penney-Smith, 10, snapped this pic in Loon Bay. Fall sunsets can't be beat! (Submitted by Callie-Penney Smith)

Crimson leaves - absolutely beautiful! (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

Rusty reds are the predominant colours in this lovely capture from Penney Turner, taken in Port Blandford.

Beautiful fall foliage in Traytown! (Submitted by Krista Butt)

We're loving the distinct and vivid shades at Margaret Bowater Park in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Bob Edwards/Twitter)

A colourful scene at Otter Pond Falls in central Newfoundland. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

Fall has most assuredly arrived at Blomidon Golf Course in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

Of course, this isn't the only assemblage of terrific photos! Check our our latest weekly gallery here.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador