Man charged with sexual assault after daytime incident in St. John's park

A 22-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after a daytime incident in Bowring Park in St. John's.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it responded to a report of sexual assault around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The RNC said the alleged victim, an adult woman, did not know the suspect.

Police have released the man, who will appear in provincial court to answer the charge. Police say they believe the incident is an isolated case.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador