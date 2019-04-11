Labrador man sentenced to 90 days of house arrest for sexual assault

A Labrador man has been given a conditional sentence of 90 days of house arrest for sexual assault.

Valance Job Oliver, 51, was sentenced Thursday at provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, a day after pleading guilty to a charge laid December 2017 for an incident from the previous May.

Oliver is well-known in the community as a photographer and as Santa Claus in the town's Christmas parade.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also held several government jobs, including communications manager for the Department of Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs Office from 2014 until 2017, and director of communications for Labrador MP Yvonne Jones for seven months.

Prior to that, he worked for the provincial government as a public relations specialist in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Drinking heavily

Oliver's lawyer, Jonathan Regan, told the judge that on the day of the assault occurred Oliver had been drinking heavily. Regan said Oliver at the time had a drinking problem that he has since been working on.

Oliver apologized to the court for taking up their time, and to his family and the victim, whose name and identifying details are protected by a publication ban.

"I am truly sorry for what I did," Oliver said.

Oliver is also facing an unrelated charge of possessing child pornography. He's scheduled to appear in court in May on that charge, which was laid in February.

