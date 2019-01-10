New
Sexual assault charges to be laid after 'extensive' search for suspect
An extensive search in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, including use of K9 unit, resulted in arrest of 31-year-old man.
A man was arrested, after what police call an extensive search, and is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
RCMP received a complaint from a woman on Jan. 9 that she had been sexually assaulted. The details of the assault have not been disclosed by police.
There was an "extensive search" of the town, including the use of a K9 unit, to look for the man, police said in a press release Thursday.
A 31-year-old man was eventually found and taken into custody.
RCMP said he will appear in provincial court Thursday on two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault.