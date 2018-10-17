Sexual assault, extortion charges laid against Corner Brook man

A Corner Brook man is facing a series of charges after a woman filed a complaint with police alleging sexual assault and extortion.

The woman reported an incident to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook on Monday.

As a result of the investigation, the 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

He's facing charges of extortion, sexual assault, indecent communications, harassing communications and criminal harassment.

The man is being held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court on Thursday.

