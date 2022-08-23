Fewer calls than expected to Corner Brook sexual assault crisis line, 6 months after launch

Calls to a new sexual assault crisis line in Corner Brook have been coming in a little slower than expected, but the executive director of the Corner Brook Status of Women Council, says victims sometimes find it hard to ask for help.

The Sexual Assault Response and Advocacy line, or SARA, started up in Corner Brook six months ago in February to give sexual assault victims a place to turn. It's the first crisis line of its kind in the province outside the St. John's area.

Valletta Colbourne, the SARA project's co-ordinator, said since the line launched, they've received about one call a week.

"Which doesn't seem like a whole lot, but those 20-odd calls are people that otherwise wouldn't have any local options," said Colbourne.

Valetta Colbourne is project co-ordinator of the Sexual Assault Response and Advocacy crisis line, a project of the Corner Brook Status of Women Council. (Submitted by Valetta Colbourne)

The line was getting inappropriate calls from a person who was asking volunteers sexual questions. Paula Sheppard-Thibeau, executive director of the city's Status of Women Council, said the problem has been dealt with.

Colbourne says they've doubled the number of volunteers involved with the project since it began. She said the volunteers are all highly trained and have received more than 40 hours of training, plus refresher courses.

"They're well-trained, compassionate people, they've all been screened thoroughly, and they're going to take any conversation that you have and keep it in the utmost confidence," she said.

She said volunteers with the line can listen to survivors, offer support, act as a sounding board, accompany people to the hospital or police station and assist them through the court process, if the caller needs.

Paula Sheppard-Thibeau of the Corner Brook Status of Women Council says victims of sexual assault need to feel heard. (CBC)

Sheppard-Thibeau said it takes time for awareness about the line to grow and for people to feel like they can trust the service.

"Calling and requesting help requires a real act of courage on the part of the individual who's seeking help," said Sheppard-Thibeau.

"For something like sexual assault, we know that far too many people carry a whole burden of shame, guilt, self-blame as it pertains to sexual assault, and it can be really difficult to reach out for assistance."

Sheppard-Thibeau also says they're preparing to be more visible in the community over the coming weeks by promoting messages about consent and the SARA project.

The phone line is accessible to anyone 16 and older, of any gender identity, and volunteers are available 24 hours a day.

People on Newfoundland's west coast can reach volunteers with the line by calling 709-216-4357.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador