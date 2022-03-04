The Sexual Assault Response and Advocacy — or SARA — service in the Corner Brook area is able to receive calls or texts. (Shutterstock/Monkey Business I)

Victims of sexual assault in the Corner Brook area have somewhere new to turn: a 24-hour crisis line that's just been set up.

The Sexual Assault Response and Advocacy line, referred to as SARA, was established in late February, after a dozen volunteers received extensive training and, as a result, are now available to be a supportive voice on the other end of the phone line.

Valetta Colbourne, project facilitator for SARA, said it's an initiative the Corner Brook Status of Women Council has wanted to undertake for about a decade. But having all partners onside, including stakeholders in justice and health care, was vital.

After a court decision in the high-profile sexual assault case against RNC officer Doug Snelgrove in St. John's, Colbourne said the decision was made to stop waiting and simply move forward with the crisis line.

"We really thought we can't just keep sitting and protesting and writing angry letters. We have to put our boots to the ground and actually get something done," said Colbourne.

Colbourne said the Western Regional Health Authority, RCMP, RNC, and Grenfell Campus, Memorial University have all been supportive.

Valetta Colbourne is project facilitator for the crisis line, a project of the Corner Brook Status of Women Council. (Submitted by Valetta Colbourne)

For people of all genders

Although the new crisis line was set up by a women's organization, Colbourne said it aims to help anyone age 16 and older who has experienced sexual assault, regardless of the victim's gender identity.

The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a trained volunteer ready to take calls or texts and provide support. The volunteer's role could take the form of just listening or it could mean accompanying a victim to a hospital or police station if that's what the victim wants to do.

"If they're sitting on the fence, if they're not sure what they should do or what their options are, we have all the information to help them," said Colbourne.

Angela Aultman is one of the volunteers on the SARA crisis line. (Submitted by Angela Aultman)

Trauma-informed training

Last fall, the Corner Brook Status of Women Council put out the call to find volunteers, and that led to training sessions over a period of weeks for 12 volunteers.

The goal of the training is to ensure that those who are taking calls on the crisis line are trauma-informed and able to listen empathetically and to validate a victim's feelings.

Angela Aultman, a member of the board of directors of the Corner Brook Status of Women Council, is one of the volunteers with the new SARA crisis line.

"If I can help somebody during or through one of the worst experiences, I'd like to be part of that. If I can help, I want to do that," said Aultman.

The SARA crisis line is still looking for volunteers, and a second series of training sessions is planned for April.

Volunteers must be 19 years of age or older, should identify as a feminist, believe all people should be equal, and must be pro-choice.

The plan for the Sexual Assault Response and Advocacy crisis line was first announced publicly at the Take Back the Night rally in Corner Brook last fall. (Submitted by Valetta Colbourne)

Getting the word out

While the service has been up and running since Feb. 22, the crisis line hasn't yet received calls or texts. Organizers and volunteers hope that getting the word out will mean people will at least know there is somewhere to turn if the unthinkable happens.

Aultman said when her help is needed, she looks forward to the opportunity to be there with a message of safety and reassurance for victims: "Sexual assault is never your fault. This was something that was done to you without your consent. This isn't something that you've brought on."

The number to call to reach the SARA crisis line for the Corner Brook area is 709-216-HELP or 709-216-4357.

There is also a provincial help line that's available but, as it is based out of St. John's, it does not have the ability to make volunteers available to accompany a victim in Western Newfoundland who wishes to seek further assistance.

