HIV/AIDS activist Sara Sexton of St. John's dies at 97

A St. John's woman who spent years educating people about HIV/AIDs following the death of her high-profile son has died.

Sara Sexton, who turned 97 last month and was well-known for her storytelling and high-energy lifestyle, died Friday morning.

"I thank God every day for how good my life has been," Sexton told CBC News in January 2018.

Sexton grew up in a family of 11, including nine brothers, so she learned early on to stand up for herself.

Former CBC Here & Now host Debbie Cooper, right, interviews Sexton at her home in January 2018. (Here & Now)

She was the mother of one of Newfoundland and Labrador's best-known comedians, Tommy Sexton, who died of AIDS in 1993 at 36.

Like her son, Sara Sexton was known for her sense of humour.

"I think we can't live without a sense of humour.… It's like a cure, being able to laugh heartily," she told former Here & Now host Debbie Cooper two years ago.

She led an active lifestyle that included bowling and dancing well into her 90s, and played Scrabble and cribbage to keep her mind sharp.

Her son's death drew attention to HIV/AIDS in the province, and the Sexton family responded by raising money for a shelter for others with the disease. That shelter opened in 2006.

Even into her twilight years, Sexton worked to raise money and awareness about the disease, and was not shy about sharing her thoughts on death.

She was a devout Roman Catholic, and believed there was a "wonderful place waiting" after she died.

"I'm hoping they'll accept me. And besides, Tommy is up there — and I know Tommy can make even God laugh," she once said.

