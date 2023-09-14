New charges added in widening St. John's sexual violence investigation 

Police in St. John's have laid new charges against one of two men who are already implicated in more three dozen counts of sex crimes involving minors.

Anthony (Tony) Humby, 62, appeared in provincial court Thursday on two additional charges of sexual violence upon youth.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a statement that Humby had been charged Wednesday on the two new counts.

Humby now faces 27 criminal charges.

In the same investigation, which started last November, Bruce Escott, 80, faces 10 charges.

The charges relate to seven youth and two young adults, police said.

Both Humby and Escott remain in custody.

The RNC said the investigation start when police received "a report related to historical sexual violence by an adult upon youth in St. John's."

The investigation is still active.

Humby and Escott lived near each other at the Ann Jeanette trailer park.

CBC News has learned Escott was a retired firefighter and served as the Town of Torbay's first fire chief, in 1974. He also worked as a taxi driver.

Sources told CBC News this spring that the men were known to take in vulnerable youths who often had nowhere else to go.