St. John's neighbours worked together to sexually abuse youth, police say

Two neighbours in the east end of St. John's worked together to sexually abuse boys for more than a decade, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Tony Humby, 64, and Bruce Escott, 80, are facing a litany of sexual assault-related charges stemming from incidents between 2007 to 2021, and the police believe it's possible there are more charges to come.

"What I can say is that the investigators have been learning something new about this investigation every day," said Const. James Cadigan.

"We do believe there's more information out there that has yet to be uncovered and other events that have yet to be learned."

Cadigan said an individual came forward to police last November in relation to sexual violence that reportedly happened in 2019. That initial complaint launched a wider investigation, which now spans more than 15 years.

"I can tell you that these accused individuals, they do live in close proximity to one another and we do believe that they worked together to carry out some of these offences," Cadigan said.

Both Humby and Escott lived near each other at the Ann Jeanette trailer park.

These individuals have tactics they're using to gain trust and to groom youth to ... remain at their disposal, essentially. - Const. James Cadigan

CBC News has learned Escott was a retired firefighter and served as the Town of Torbay's first fire chief, in 1974. He also worked as a taxi driver.

Sources say the men were known to take in vulnerable youth, who often had nowhere else to go.

Cadigan could not say what the relationship was with the two men and the alleged victims.

"If you look at the charges laid in the initial investigation, you look at luring and sexual exploitation, so these individuals have tactics they're using to gain trust and to groom youth to ... remain at their disposal, essentially."

Court documents show there were multiple alleged male victims, and some charges note the complainant was under the age of 16.

Survivors will be 'treated with compassion'

Cadigan said the investigation is significant, given the timeline and number of victims.

"It's obviously a very difficult experience to come forward and and revisit sexual violence," he said, adding individuals can go to the Journey Project through the Public Legal Information Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Anybody who comes forward is going to be treated with compassion and with a trauma-informed focus on providing information and education, and their safety and well-being will be placed as a priority."

Humby is facing three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count each of luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Escott faces fewer charges, with three counts of sexual assault and one charge each of sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Both men appeared in St. John's provincial court Friday afternoon, and will remain in custody for the time being.

