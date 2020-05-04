Sex for rent offers quietly flourishing in N.L. — and this tenant says she dropped everything to escape it

For Judy White, the months-long battle with her landlord started with a wink.

In 2013, White was renting a four-bedroom house in St. John's. At first, she says, the flirting didn't bother her much.

Then her boyfriend moved out, leaving her alone and short on money.

"That's when it got real bad," White said, describing her landlord's monthly calls, when he'd ask for sex in exchange for a discount on rent.

"I just kept pushing it off. You know, saying, he's got to be joking. He has to be joking. Because who does this?"

According to survey results from a local rental group, White isn't alone.

A third of 80 respondents to the online questionnaire, created by Newfoundland and Labrador Tenant Support Group moderator Sherwin Flight, said a landlord had solicited them for sex, with half of those requests offering a rental discount as incentive.

The results, released last month, sparked either of two reactions, Flight said.

Some argued a sex-for-shelter trade — if it's between two consenting adults — is a private matter.

Others, like Flight, have concerns.

"It's really more about the balance of power in the landlord-tenant relationship," Flight said, pointing out that a spurned landlord could try to evict a tenant who refuses the offer. For a single mother or low-income student, Flight suggested, that prospect could compel them to accept the request when they otherwise wouldn't.

The overwhelming majority of respondents to the survey identified as women under the age of 34.

Anti-exploitation advocates echo Flight's observations. Heather Jarvis, program co-ordinator with the Safe Harbour Outreach Project, says it's an ongoing issue.

"Some landlords, particularly landlords who are men and who have a great deal of wealth, have been sexually harassing, sexually coercing, and sexually exploiting some of their tenants," Jarvis said.

Landlords generally target young women and vulnerable populations — and short of bringing the issue to court, there's little a victim can do to protect themselves from the threat of eviction, she added.

"That's called exploitation," said Mary Fearon, executive director of the Blue Door Program at Thrive. In her line of work, she says, "we hear that a lot."

COVID-19 restrictions haven't helped. When the province-wide DRL bus service stopped running in March, Fearon says the program had to extract someone living outside St. John's and bring them to safety by cab.

Financial pressure

White, financially strapped and finding herself in a hard position as her landlord persisted with the offer, considered relenting.

"As much as it turned my stomach, that probably was my only way to make it that month," she said. "And I think that's why he was doing it ... it just made me feel like he was trying to take advantage of me."

After about a dozen requests, all explicitly rejected, her landlord showed no sign of stopping.

One day, she recalled, "I left on a whim ... at four o'clock one afternoon, I decided that I couldn't live in this house anymore."

By the next morning, she was packed and gone. But for tenants facing homelessness, that's not an option — leaving Flight hoping his survey at least makes people realize it's happening.

"It's just one of those things that, given the nature of the issue, people aren't overly inclined to talk about in public," he said.

"It's hard to solve a problem when no one knows that the problem exists at all."

