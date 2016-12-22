As the law cracks down on child sex dolls, this researcher says science should prevail

Sgt. Chad Norman doesn't have an easy job.

The RCMP officer spends his days tracking online child abuse. It's getting worse, he says: kids these days have access to all kinds of devices, a window through which predators intrude with ease.

He's part of a team that charged a Corner Brook man last month under child pornography legislation for allegedly possessing at least two sex dolls manufactured to look like minors.

One of those dolls, police said, was ordered online and intercepted at the border — a sticky point for researchers who advocate for therapy over jail time as the best means of preventing abuse.

These types of dolls generally aren't simple, plastic objects, Norman says. They're vivid, detailed and lifelike.

Child pornography, defined under law as the sexual depiction of person under 18, is "not just typical media such as videos or movies or pictures, as most of us would think," Norman explained.

The RCMP released a public reminder last week warning of just that, noting the integrated internet child exploitation unit, which Norman helps lead, recently charged a person who left an audio recording on a chat line that described sexual activities with a 15-year-old.

"That in and of itself met the requirements for the child pornography laws," he said.

Applying the law

It's largely up to police to view the evidence and interpret the law as it's written in the Criminal Code, Norman added.

"There's a lot of interpretation that goes into it," he said, noting that officers on the team are sent away to a national police college for intensive training on how to do exactly that.

But dolls, cartoons or even spoken depictions, fictional or not, "meet the requirements of child pornography, and that's been decided right here in Newfoundland in a different case," he said.

Sgt. Chad Norman of the RCMP's child exploitation unit warns that a wide array of depictions, fictional or not, may constitute indecent imagery under the current legislation. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Norman is referring to the 2019 trial of a St. John's man, who landed in court for buying a child sex doll online, making international headlines. The man was acquitted, but the presiding judge agreed with prosecutors: a doll does, indeed, constitute child pornography.

"Some people say, 'OK, I prefer it be a plastic doll over a child,' and I don't think anybody would argue that," Norman said. "[But] because … it could fuel a fantasy for a child, it results in the child being victimized down the road."

Slippery slope?

One psychologist, however, argues that the justice system isn't interpreting the law correctly — and that a heavy-handed approach by law enforcement and the courts could be doing more harm than good.

"People have a natural revulsion even to the idea. But when it actually comes to the science of it? No crime is being prevented," said James Cantor, a Toronto-based clinical psychologist who studies pedophilia.

"There is no evidence to suggest that this is a progressive kind of disease or behaviour where people go on from imagination to reality. It really just follows what we know about human sexuality in general. Whatever we can't do in reality, we do in fantasy."

While the fear, aversion and anger associated with potential child abuse is understandable, he says, what we want people to do is remain in the realm of fantasy — where no existing child is being victimized.

"The evidence suggests that by banning the opportunity to use harmless methods, [we] could even be making the situation worse, even though on an emotional level, it might make us feel better," Cantor said.

Preventing abuse

Anonymous hotlines and therapy, instead, could help ratchet down the frequency of abuse, Cantor suggests.

"It's very difficult to get a good scientific grasp on what's the most effective method, because it's not like we can run the survey and expect people to be honest and tell us, yes, they're sexually interested in kids," he said.

"So there's no way to get a good representative sample. We really only get to see the people who have broken a law and come to clinical attention or forensic attention. But the best that we can tell is that this population is no different than any other population. The better we make alternatives available to them, the more they will take advantage of it."

This box, which was at the centre of a 2019 trial in St. John's, contained an unassembled child sex doll. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

There's no specific hotline for Newfoundland and Labrador, but Cantor and a handful of other researchers are leading the charge with an anonymous phone-in service launched earlier this year, Talking for Change, which bills itself as the first of its kind in Canada.

By interpreting the law overzealously, "we haven't stopped the illegal behaviour from happening," Cantor argued. "All we've done is stop these people from coming in to ask for help."

Norman, for his part, is cautiously optimistic about other routes of prevention.

"I don't know that we'll ever stop it altogether, unfortunately, as much as I'd love not to have a job dealing with this stuff tomorrow," Norman said.

"But I think the best way is just to be vigilant.… If you're aware of the dangers that are online, then you're able to protect yourself against it."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador