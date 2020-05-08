St. John's residents paying more to unblock sewage backups can file claim with city: mayor

A change in City of St. John's policy is costing residents hundreds of dollars more to get sewage backups fixed, and the mayor has a message for people shelling out: keep your receipts.

Danny Breen says having a sewer backup is a horrible thing to happen to a house — especially during a pandemic.

"Our services aren't able to be provided so we want to make sure that these things get fixed for the homeowner as well," said Breen, who's been advising people to submit a claim with the city.

While that doesn't guarantee reimbursement, Breen is also telling people to copy him on emailed claims so he can monitor things.

At the end of March, the city said it would not be clearing private sewer laterals of owner-occupied homes during the pandemic, for the safety of city staff. The city had been providing the service for a subsidized rate of $100, but people now have to pay private contractors to unclog their sewage pipes.

Breen said city officials determined staff should be wearing N95 masks in order to enter people's homes — something the city did not have for those workers and could not get because of shortages.

"Once it became an Occupational Health and Safety issue that it's required, then we couldn't send staff into a house without that equipment," said Breen.

Unhappy residents

Lynn Sullivan, whose sewage line backed up last week, is one of a number of residents unhappy with the switch.

After she called the city, she was told about the change in policy, and she then called in a plumber.

Sullivan said she understands the safety issues for city workers but doesn't understand why residents now have to pay more.

"Just because this has happened to me in this period, most unfortunately, then I have to foot the bill myself and it just doesn't make sense," she said.

"It's a service that the city has been providing for many, many years and we all pay for it."

Lynn Sullivan says it isn't fair people have to pay extra for having their sewage lines unblocked while the pandemic is ongoing when it’s a service the city has provided for years. She is considering filing a claim with the city. (Submitte by Lynn Sullivan)

Sullivan ended up paying $320, more than three times the city's fee, for a plumber to unclog her sewage pipe.

She said the contractor found her sewage line is near collapse and needs replacing — a service the city continues to perform.

Under the new policy, if a contractor cannot fix the problem, residents are told to call 311 to start the process of determining whether excavation is needed.

The city charges $500 for excavating and replacing a broken sewage pipe on private property.

Dave House's mother is one of the people who will have to pay the $500 to get her sewage line replaced.

She's been living with her daughter since a sewage backup in mid-April — a contractor couldn't fix the blockage, and it cost House's mother $600.

House said he's working with the city on his mother's behalf to try to remedy the situation after some communication gaps.

He too is unhappy with the city's change in policy.

"I understand the need to protect workers. But I also understand that sewage is an essential service. You can't live in your house without sewage," said House.

Dave House stands in front of his mother’s home in the west end of St. John’s. His mother had to move in with her daughter when her sewage backed up in mid-April. (Submitted by Dave House)

Meanwhile, the mayor says the city is trying to figure out a way to restart the service. For residents who are unsure what to do in the event of a sewage backup, the city has posted information on its website.

"We're working on other ways that we can protect the employees to get into the house to be able to do this service," he said.

