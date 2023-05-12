Stars descend on Newfoundland for filming of Apple TV's Severance

It's the worst-kept secret on the Bonavista Peninsula.

The acclaimed Apple TV+ show Severance is filming in the area this month, shooting in Bonavista, Keels, and Port Union.

And it's got lots of locals talking, despite the efforts from the film crew to keep things hush-hush.

Darryl Johnson is the town manager for Trinity Bay North, the municipality that oversees Port Union. He's helped set up road closures in town, but says he's mainly staying out of the way.

Signs point to filming locations, though producers of the show do not want to talk, with security blocking most entrance near filming. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

From his office, he can see the big lights from the former fish plant and trucks and crew coming and going.

"It's good just to see the commotion of people going around and see all the workers around," he says.

"They're doing a scene at the old fish plant down there and people [were] calling and said 'What's going on at the fish plant? Is that [opened] up again?'"

Johnson says along with the celebrities like Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette, it's great to see locals working at a time they wouldn't normally be.

"I know six or eight people just from here that are working security," said Johnson.

Dozen of vehicles, including trailers and large black SUVs filling the parking lot of the Port Union Lion's Club. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Local hospitality businesses are also seeing a boost.

Carl Winter owns the Seaport Inn and Carl's Fireside Restaurant in Port Union. He says the energy is a welcome sight after a hard time during the pandemic.

"All my rooms are filled for 18 days, so it's great. Disney last year, now we got this, this is great. This will open up a new aspect I think for the tourism in this area," says Winter.



Staying at his place are mainly special FX crew and drivers, but Winter says he is keeping a close eye out for celebrities.

WATCH | Residents of Bonavista are enjoying the spotlight on the community: Bonavista feeling the benefits of recent Hollywood spotlight Duration 1:09 Trinity Bay North mayor David Bartlett and Roy's Lighthouse Retreat owner Kristy Sweet say the activity of the film industry has been a welcomed boost to the Bonavista area this month.

Just down the street, near the Coaker Heritage Foundation, the owners of The Harbourside Inn and Cafe had a better view.

Their inn is also hosting members of the crew. But their business is also within sight of the filming location.

They had to close up shop for one day, with instructions to stay away from windows and avoid going in front of the property.

Brad and Tanya Warren own the Harbourside Inn and Café in Port Union. They had to close their business for the day, while crews were shooting a scene adjacent to their property. (submitted/Tanya Warren )

But as co-owner Tanya Warren says, it's been hard not to take a peek. She's seen big blocks of ice that, rumour has it, the crew has been using to make snow for specific scenes.

Warren says everyone knows what's going on in town. But that doesn't mean the film crew isn't trying to keep things as secretive as possible.

Producers would not confirm which show was being filmed or how long they will be there. And CBC was asked not to take pictures near the shooting locations.

Production in Bonavista is happening in shadow of the writer's strike in the United States, where over 11,000 film and TV writers from the Writers Guild of America are in a labour dispute with eight major studios, including Apple. Media publication company Deadline reported earlier this week that filming for Severance in New York shut down because of the strike.

Weekend AM 14:38 On the lookout for the stars of Apple TV+'s Severance on the Bonavista Peninsula Weekend AM's Melissa Tobin checked out the action as the Apple TV+ series Severance, shoots in Port Union and other towns on the Bonavista Peninsula.

It could be a while before this episode of Severance, featuring the Bonavista Peninsula, makes it to TV screens, but the show's presence still had people in the area beaming.

"It gives you a sense of pride after people coming here and wanting to shoot in your community," said Johnson, who hopes to see more film crews in his town.

And even though it's been a different pace than people in the small community are used, Winter says it's a positive thing.



"No one's complaining, I gotta say. Everyone ... can't believe that there's movie stars here."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador