Man sent to hospital after 'several little fires' in centre St. John's home

A man has been sent to hospital after fire crews responded to "several little fires" in a home on Goodridge Street in the centre city area of St. John's Saturday morning.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department says crews arrived on the scene shortly after 11 a.m., and were advised that a man was still inside the house.

"One of our crews made a quick entry … located the person and brought him to the outside," said acting platoon chief Gerald O'Neill.

St. John's Regional Fire Department acting platoon chief Gerald O'Neill. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

O'Neill said paramedics were on scene and took the man to the hospital.

He said there was no major structural damage to the rented home, which is in the process of being renovated.

"Moderate to minor damage inside. There were several little fires all over the place," said O'Neill.

A fire on Goodridge Street has sent one person to the hospital. Fire officials say there is no major damage done to the house but there were several little fires burning when crews arrived on scene. The RNC is investigating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/8AvY99qBsg">pic.twitter.com/8AvY99qBsg</a> —@megdroberts

Fire officials would not comment on the cause of the fire, saying the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is now investigating.

Neighbours gathered on the street as furniture from the house was pulled out onto the sidewalk. Two pet rabbits were also carried out from inside the house.

