7-year-old seamstress starts purse company in Clarenville

One of the province's newest entrepreneurs may still be in elementary school, but that isn't holding Avery Byrne back from starting her own company and setting some big goals — all before she reaches eight years old.

Byrne's business ambitions were sparked by none other than Santa Claus himself, who gave the seven-year-old from Clarenville a sewing machine for Christmas.

"We didn't even know how to thread the machine on Christmas morning," said Avery's mother, Lauren Byrne.

Undeterred, the mother-daughter duo called upon their next door neighbour — who just happened to be a seamstress — to help get them started.

A few YouTube tutorials later, Avery had an idea.

"I just made a purse, and then I asked Mom, 'Please can I start my own business?' And Mom said, 'We'll see,'" she told CBC Radio's On The Go.

With that, the purse company Se7en Designs — named after Avery's age — was born.

$100 goal

Avery and her mom maintain an Instagram account, advertising Se7en Design's colourful fabric choices and range of styles (along with occasional shade toward her brother — "Out collecting things for a winter scavenger hunt with mom and dad and my super whiny brother," reads a recent post.).

Avery has set herself a 2019 goal of making $100 during her first year in business. At $20 a pop, she's already racked up two sales, and has a few more purses already sewn and ready for sale.

"I'm hoping to get as many as I can for spring or summer, so I can actually sell them," she said, adding she plans to set up at the Clarenville Farmer's Market in a few months.

So far, those plans are mom-approved.

"She's learning a lot about math, and she's learning business skills," said Lauren.

"I think she's really ambitious, and she's got her mind set to something, and so I ran with it, because I think it's great."

Lauren also oversees the company's social media policies, and helps out a bit on the sharp-object aspects of production,

"I cut out the fabric, and she irons it, and then I draw the line, and she just sews along the lines of the bags," she said.

When complimented on her stitching, Avery handles it with confidence: "A lot of people say that to me. Probably every day people say that to me."

What will Avery do with her riches, should Se7en Designs succeed?

"Taylor Swift tickets."

