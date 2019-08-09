Rash of moose-vehicle collisions in Whitbourne area prompts police warning
7 non-life-threatening collisions happened over 2-week period
The number of moose-vehicle collisions in the Whitbourne area has prompted the RCMP to issue a warning to drivers in the area.
Police have noted a spike in collisions and sightings of the animals.
Over the last two weeks, the RCMP say, officers have responded to seven collisions. Details on the conditions of those involved in the accidents were not disclosed, but an RCMP news release noted the injuries were non-life-threatening.
"With the weekend upon us and increased traffic expected, motorists should pay close attention to the road," says the release.
The Trans-Canada Highway through Whitbourne is a busy spot, especially during the summer.
Moose are often most active in the early morning and at night.
Data released by the Department of Transportation and Works last year indicated there were an average of 22 moose-vehicle collisions per month in 2018.
