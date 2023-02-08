Young N.L. hockey announcer mingles with NHL all-stars

Seth Hyde, 14, had the trip of a lifetime. The budding hockey play-by-play announcer met some of the NHL's greatest hockey players, at the league's all-star weekend in Florida.

"It feels like a dream," says Seth Hyde.

The 14-year-old from St. John's is a fast-rising hockey play-by-play announcer — and he just got the chance to mix it up with some of the biggest names in pro hockey.

Hyde started calling games for three local minor hockey teams in 2021. Last month, he got the chance to provide colour commentary for a Newfoundland Growlers game.

Over the weekend, he met superstars like Sidney Crosby on the red carpet, during the NHL's all-star weekend in Florida.

Hyde was there as one of 27 youth ambassadors from the league's Power Players Board — a group trying to attract more young people to the game.

