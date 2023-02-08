Young N.L. hockey announcer mingles with NHL all-stars
Seth Hyde of St. John's got the chance to hit the NHL red carpet during the all-star weekend
"It feels like a dream," says Seth Hyde.
The 14-year-old from St. John's is a fast-rising hockey play-by-play announcer — and he just got the chance to mix it up with some of the biggest names in pro hockey.
Hyde started calling games for three local minor hockey teams in 2021. Last month, he got the chance to provide colour commentary for a Newfoundland Growlers game.
Over the weekend, he met superstars like Sidney Crosby on the red carpet, during the NHL's all-star weekend in Florida.
Hyde was there as one of 27 youth ambassadors from the league's Power Players Board — a group trying to attract more young people to the game.
Watch Hyde talk with the CBC's Carolyn Stokes about his experience, and his future with the game, in the video above.
