From out of work to Set for Life

Albert and Cindy Courtney of Paradise are the fourth couple from Newfoundland and Labrador to win Set for Life this year. (Submitted by ALC)

Paradise resident Albert Courtney was recently laid off from his job of painting and plastering, and at the top of his to-do list was finding new work.

And within a 24-hour period, not only did he find a new job, he also won Set for Life with his wife, Cindy.

It was a lone ticket left in the tray at Tucker's Convenience on Empire Avenue in St. John's that proved to be the winner — and Albert is thankful he bought two of the scratch tickets that evening, and that he didn't forget about the them.

"We were having a feed of fish and chips on Saturday when Albert remembered the tickets.… He started to scream, 'I got it! I got it!" said Cindy.

The Courtneys share a kiss before cutting a cake celebrating their lotto win. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The day the couple claimed the prize, Albert got a new job.

"The money will make it a lot easier now when I am in between projects. It takes a lot of pressure off," Albert said.

The couple had two options: $1,000 a week for 25 years or a lump sum payment of $675,000.

They opted for the latter, and plan to buy a house, head to Jamaica and help their son and daughter-in-law.

"We will share with them and get them off to a great start financially," Albert said.

This is the fourth Set for Life top prize awarded in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018. The other winners are two couples from Mount Pearl and another couple from Burgoynes Cove.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador