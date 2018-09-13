Couple from Burgoyne's Cove win latest Set for Life top prize

Rose and Wilson Coish say they're going to enjoy early retirement together. (ALC)

A couple from Burgoyne's Cove, Trinity Bay will now be able to enjoy early retirement, after winning the latest Set for Life jackpot.

Wilson and Rose Coish opted for the lump sum cash prize of $675,000, rather than the other prize option of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

"When I got home from cutting wood, Rose was in a state, all excited, saying we had won Set for Life," Wilson said, in a press release from the Atlantic Lottery Corp.

"I just wanted to go back in the woods but she had to check that ticket first."

Retirement has come earlier for me, and I plan on enjoying every minute. - Wilson Coish

Rose had bought the ticket at Strong's Cash & Convenience in Harcourt, which will receive a seller's prize of one per cent.

"I went back to Strong's and checked it, the clerk came out from behind the counter hugging me and screaming, she was excited," Rose said. "I was still in shock."

Wilson Coish has worked for the last 17 years as a butcher at the crab plant in Hickman's Harbour, but says those days are now behind him.

"The past couple of years have been a struggle to get enough hours at the crab, I won't be worrying about that anymore," he said.

"Retirement has come earlier for me, and I plan on enjoying every minute."

The couple plans to share their winnings with their two adult sons, 28 and 31, but aside from that they have no specific plans for their windfall.

Except maybe a new snowmobile for Wilson.

This is the third top Set for Life prize won in Newfoundland and Labrador this year.

