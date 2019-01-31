N.L. to get its own stand-alone team to investigate police

An independent body dedicated to investigating serious matters that involve police will be established in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province announced Tuesday morning.

A Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will have the mission of looking into "matters of significant public interest that involve police," a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety said.

Those matters could involve anything from death to serious injury to domestic violence.

The statement said a job hunt is currently underway to hire the team's director, who will then be in charge of establishing the rest of the unit.

The province has previously said that director will be a civilian.

The provincial government committed to establishing a SIRT in March 2016, amid calls for better oversight of both the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Those calls intensified following the death of Don Dunphy, whom RNC Const. Joe Smyth fatally shot in 2015.

The RNC officer shooting of a man in Corner Brook in November 2018 is being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons will release more details of the incoming SIRT plan on Thursday at Confederation Building in St. John's.

