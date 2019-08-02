1 lane open after serious crash on TCH in central, hours of delays still expected

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in Central Newfoundland because of a serious car crash.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are impassable, east of the community of Benton, which is near Square Pond Park.

By 5:15 p.m. police said they had one lane of traffic open on the TCH at Benton, to allow traffic to move through at "very slow intervals."

Police are still asking travellers to use the detour and continue to expect long delays.

The detour that is in place will add about three hours of extra driving time for motorists, according to the RCMP.

Drivers heading westbound will have to get off the TCH at Gambo, and eastbound travellers will have to exit the highway at Gander.

The detour route around an accident on the TCH is expected to take three hours. (CBC)

Route 320 is the alternate route, and it is not known when the road will reopen.

It is not clear if anyone is injured. Emergency crews are on site.

A traffic analyst has been dispatched to the scene.