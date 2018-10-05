Glovertown man ejected from vehicle, in serious condition

A 21-year-old man from Glovertown was ejected from his vehicle in Clarenville Thursday.

He is in hospital in what is believed to be in serious condition after the single-vehicle incident.

Clarenville RCMP said emergency crews were called to scene, near the intersection of Shoal Harbour Road and Sunset Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Traffic was diverted around the crash site for several hours to allow the RCMP to investigate.

Police said the man was examined at G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital before being transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's for treatment.

The full extent of the man's injuries is not yet known.