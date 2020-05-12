First responders on scene of 'serious motor vehicle collision' on Topsail Road in St. John's

Skip to Main Content
First responders were at the scene Monday evening of what the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is calling a "serious motor vehicle collision" on Topsail Road in St. John's. 

Topsail Road from Columbus Drive to Cowan Avenue remains closed

CBC News ·
First responders are at the scene of what police are calling a serious motor vehicle collision. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police responded to the call of a multi-vehicle crash around 8:15 p.m., said Const. James Cadigan, media relations officer with the RNC. 

As of now it's too early to tell how many vehicles or how many people are involved, Cadigan said. He added he could not confirm injuries as the investigation is ongoing.  

An RNC news statement is expected Tuesday morning. 

Police closed Topsail Road will from Columbus Drive to Cowan Avenue until further notice and will remain on the scene.

Cadigan said the RNC will issue a statement on Twitter when the road is reopened. 

