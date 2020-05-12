First responders on scene of 'serious motor vehicle collision' on Topsail Road in St. John's

First responders are at the scene of what police are calling a serious motor vehicle collision. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

First responders were at the scene Monday evening of what the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is calling a "serious motor vehicle collision" on Topsail Road in St. John's.

Police responded to the call of a multi-vehicle crash around 8:15 p.m., said Const. James Cadigan, media relations officer with the RNC.

As of now it's too early to tell how many vehicles or how many people are involved, Cadigan said. He added he could not confirm injuries as the investigation is ongoing.

An RNC news statement is expected Tuesday morning.

⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️ Officers are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Topsail Road at Hamlyn Road in St. John's. We ask that motorists use an alternate route, as Topsail Road will be closed from Columbus Drive to Cowan Avenue until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

Police closed Topsail Road will from Columbus Drive to Cowan Avenue until further notice and will remain on the scene.

Cadigan said the RNC will issue a statement on Twitter when the road is reopened.

