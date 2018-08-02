Serious collision closes Trans-Labrador Highway between Lodge Bay and Red Bay

A serious collision has closed the Trans-Labrador Highway between Lodge Bay and Red Bay.

Police could not comment on how many people or vehicles were involved, nor the extent of any injuries, but a spokesperson did confirm that the accident is serious.

The RCMP issued a release Thursday morning saying a collision had closed the road. An hour later, they followed up with a release saying the road was closed for the day.

An update on the closure will be provided at 6 p.m., they said.

Police are advising drivers that Route 510 is closed and that there is no other route for vehicles to take in the area.