Serious collision closes Trans-Labrador Highway between Lodge Bay and Red Bay
Police said the highway will remain closed for the day and are advising that there are no other roads in the area for drivers to take.
Police say more information is coming
A serious collision has closed the Trans-Labrador Highway between Lodge Bay and Red Bay.
Police could not comment on how many people or vehicles were involved, nor the extent of any injuries, but a spokesperson did confirm that the accident is serious.
The RCMP issued a release Thursday morning saying a collision had closed the road. An hour later, they followed up with a release saying the road was closed for the day.
An update on the closure will be provided at 6 p.m., they said.
Police are advising drivers that Route 510 is closed and that there is no other route for vehicles to take in the area.