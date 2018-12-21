This biotech company gave out camera covers with its Christmas cards

In an era when technological advancements abound, as do news stories about social media companies giving your information to other companies, it's not irrational to worry about your personal security.

That's why one biotech company in St. John's treated its employees to webcam covers — and they gave them out to clients, too.

It's scary times we live in. - Chris Gardner

"We've all heard that popular Christmas song, and I think we've all kinda paused at that moment," said Chris Gardner, CEO of Sequence Bio.

"So when we were getting these webcam covers for the whole company, and it was this time of year, we thought, hey, this would be great to just send out as a friendly reminder to everybody how they can increase their privacy."

Chris Gardner is the CEO of Sequence Bio. (CBC)

Santa's not the only spy on the go

Sequence Bio is a St. John's-based biotechnology firm researching the humane genome, by gathering data on volunteers' genetic makeup and working to determine specific treatments for diseases most affecting the population.

While a privacy-protecting camera cover might seem like an interesting choice of Christmas gift for a company gathering genetic data, Gardner said they felt inspired by a classic Christmas song.

The covers were sent out with the company's holiday cards quoting Santa Claus is Coming to Town, with the lyric, "He sees you when you're sleeping, he knows when you're awake."

To activate the covers, you just slide it over, like so:

Gardner said it is indeed possible for a webcam on a device to be accessed remotely by a third party, without the user's knowledge.

"It happens a lot more than you'd ever think," he said.

"In 2017, ransomware attacks went up 30 per cent. That's one year."

Check out Gardner's full interview with CBC's Here & Now:

'He sees you when you're sleeping' is all good and well when it's Santa Claus, but what if it's not? That's why Sequence Bio gave out camera blockers with their Christmas cards. 2:23

Hackers, Gardner said, can take control of a device — a tablet, computer, phone — and record from the camera without consent.

"Then they will often blackmail individuals into paying them money, or publishing the footage that they gather," he said.

The Christmas cards sent out by Sequence Bio were a little unsettling without context. (CBC)

"It's scary times we live in where technology is increasing, and I think we need to take more practical steps around privacy."

Gardner said the work his company does requires privacy, so it's something they take "very seriously."

"But this is just a fun reminder to everybody that these innovations are great and we can all take practical steps to improve our privacy."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador