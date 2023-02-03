Vincent Ward sentenced to 5½ years for shooting death in Labrador City in 2018

Vincent Ward has been sentenced to 5½ years for the shooting death of Vincent Bélanger-Dompierre in 2018.

Justice Alphonsus Faour delivered the decision on Friday through a video call from St. John's.

"You have taken the life of a person who used to be your friend," Faour said. "His family has been deprived of a son and brother and his community has been deprived of his presence."

Faour said Ward will be given credit for time served on remand so he will in total serve an estimated 12 months and 55 days in prison. Ward will serve three years of probation after his release and have a lifetime prohibition on firearms, Faour said.

Ward, who was tried by jury last fall, was originally charged with second-degree murder but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter on Nov. 29.

In the presentencing report, Faour said Ward's prospects are good if he can stay away from drugs and alcohol, which the judge said is what led to the 2018 incident.

"Your adoption of a toxic lifestyle, and I believe you're already aware of this, but that is what led directly to this tragedy," Faour said.

"You have already begun the process of changing your life and have a strong potential to become a productive member of our community and contributing member of your family."

Ward shot Vincent Bélanger-Dompierre in this home on Pine Avenue in Labrador City. Bélanger-Dompierre's body was found at the home early in the morning on April 26, 2018. (Submitted photograph)

Faour said he balanced wanting to denounce the behaviour of a shooting death with the rehabilitation of an offender. Crown prosecutors had requested between four years in jail to life, while defence counsel requested between four to six years in jail.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Bélanger-Dompierre's body was found at a home on Pine Avenue early in the morning of April 26, 2018, along with a large amount of drugs, money and four firearms. Both Ward and Bélanger-Dompierre had cocaine and methamphetamine in their systems.

The Crown and defence counsel portrayed two different versions of the night Ward shot Bélanger-Dompierre to death in Labrador City during the trial. Prosecutor Tina Simms said Ward's actions were deliberate and unlawful.

In a police interview, Ward said Bélanger-Dompierre warned him that he would be killed by people who blamed him for a missing kilogram of cocaine. Ward said he went home and grabbed a pair of firearms, a .22 and .270 — but could only find the ammunition for the .270, which he later used to kill Bélanger-Dompierre.

Defence counsel Mark Gruchy argued Ward acted in self-defence after Bélanger-Dompierre turned on him. Gruchy said the upward trajectory of the bullet showed his decision was a reaction, rather than purposeful.

The jury accepted Ward's statement that he responded to Bélanger-Dompierre's actions in a panic, said Faour.

