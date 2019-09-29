Future of Labrador seniors' van program at risk, Friendship Centre says

The Labrador Friendship Centre says it is worried about whether it can continue a seniors van program that offers low-cost rides to seniors in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area.

Executive director Jennifer Hefler-Elson said the Friendship Centre usually knows by this time of year whether funding has been approved for its seniors van service.

"We are running out of funds to support the van," Hefler-Elson told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"We are very sad, and it's hard to believe we are at this point again … We are at a point where we may have to shut down the service."

This is the second year in a row that the program has been in doubt.

In 2018, it ceased operating because the vehicle that was being used for the service was in disrepair.

That van was replaced with a new vehicle after a number of individuals, businesses and agencies stepped in with donations.

The majority of the program's money comes from a local services board. Hefler-Elson said the centre is still waiting to hear back about its application.

Other than donations, all fundraising comes from within the community, thanks to 50/50 ticket sales and recycling donations.

And if things continue down the same road as they're on, Hefler-Elson said the $4 van fare rate will have to increase as well, making the point of being an affordable ride service for seniors moot.

A necessity

The van service has a lot more invested in it than just moving from stop to stop.

Patricia Maloney, head of community services at the Labrador Friendship Centre, said it's designed for residents over 50 who don't have a primary means for transportation for necessities such as groceries, medical or dental appointments or banking.

Maloney said in 2018-2019 there were 2,378 van runs. Most clients are Indigenous.

"The van service is there to provide them with affordable transportation, and without this service I believe there will be a lot of seniors that will be lost without it," Maloney said.

The van's driver, Doug Michelin, has been behind the wheel for 20 years. He said service has slowed down as of late, but overall he's generally kept busy.

"When people only got a cheque at the end of the month and have to figure out where their money is going to go, this is very useful. It [does not] cost very much to go around town," he said.

"It's very useful for the people who have a limited budget."

