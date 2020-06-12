Tears of happiness as families reunite at this Witless Bay retirement home

A small retirement home overflowed with huge emotions Thursday, as the first residents of Alderwood Estates Retirement Centre in Witless Bay reunited with their loved ones after months of separation.

There were tears of joy and applause as some family members met and touched for the first time since public health measures cut off any visitation to personal care homes in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is so much better than winning the lotto, even though I've never won the lotto," said Elaine King, on her way in to see her 90-year-old mother, Betty King.

Elaine King listened to Wednesday's announcement that the province was easing up on visitor restrictions in a number of institutions, allowing for one designated person to visit. When her phone rang during the announcement, with an Alderwood employee on the other end welcoming her back, King was overcome.

"I almost fainted. I was like a kid in a candy store," she said.

Tearful reunions abounded at Alderwood, where staggered visits due to continued COVID-19 restrictions mean 10 residents received visitors the first day. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The last few months have been lonely ones, she said, as her mother was alone in hospital with a broken hip, and then recuperated at Alderwood without family by her side.

"Mom kind of got depressed, a lot," she said.

"I spoke to her as often as I could, every other day, and just kept reassuring her that the day was going to come when she is going to be better again, and when me and her are going to be together again."

Extra safety steps

Being together again does not mean going back to a pre-pandemic normal, as King wore a face mask and a gown before stepping to the threshold to hug her mother.

Alderwood Estates and all other institutions allowing visitors are taking numerous steps to maximize sanitation and security, with such protective equipment just one part of the package.

At Alderwood Estates, each designated visitor is screened upon entry and allowed a half-hour visit with their loved one in a private room. With 47 residents, those private visits are staggered, with 10 visitors allowed on the first day.

On the home's front step, resident Ann Coady struggled to describe what it was like to see her daughter Juanita Coady again.

"When I saw her, I just filled right up, and I'm not like that" she said.

Juanita Butler dons a medical gown before heading in to visit her mother. She also had to sign a form, wear a mask and sanitize her hands. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Through the separation, Coady said she was more fortunate than many residents, getting in virtual visits with her family as well as seeing her grandchildren at a distance.

"I'm luckier than most, they always visited me in the window, and I FaceTime them all the time," she said, adding, "but it's not the same."

While she'd love to hug her grandchildren, she understands the need to be cautious.

"It is what it is. They know what they're doing. We can't change it, it's up to the government, right?" she said.

"We've got to put up with what we get, thank God for one."

While all health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are following similar guidelines and allowing one designated visitor at institutions, individual facilities are able to work out on an individual basis how those visits work safely.

