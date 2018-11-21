Online shopping is a lifeline for many. But the most vulnerable are getting left behind

It's become a common sight in Noreen Careen's neighbourhood in Labrador City.

Delivery after delivery of packages to her neighbours, filling the void left by stores shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I see the delivery van pulling in across the street, or up the street, I go, 'There goes another delivery from online,'" Careen says.

The ever-growing influx of packages, though, usually aren't for her — or any of her counterparts in the Twin Cities Senior 50+ Club.

"Our large senior population … would never dream of going online to shop," Careen said.

It's not just the Labrador West club feeling left out. Lack of credit cards, technical skills and computer equipment — not to mention spotty Internet access in remote areas — have barred a sizable chunk of the province's population from the digital retail world, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial seniors advocate, Suzanne Brake.

As younger generations order groceries, clothes and other essentials from around the world with ease during a countrywide lockdown — Canadians spent $2.2 billion in March, a 40 per cent rise from March 2019, and Canada Post has said it's facing parcel demand equivalent to the Christmas rush — some seniors find themselves with far fewer avenues for buying goods.

In recent weeks, it's created a sense of isolation among Careen's peers.

"Seniors were told in the beginning, if you're over 70, go in and stay in," she said. "They're feeling cut off from many resources, from outside, really."

Noreen Careen, president of the 50+ club in Labrador City, says many members haven't had equal access to goods during the pandemic. (CBC)

"We think we're in the world of the Internet," Brake said. "[But] there's many, many seniors who are not engaged in that world. So we have to have other ways, non-technical ways, of reaching out to people."

Brake pointed to recent changes to the province's 811 health information line that allow people without the internet to access community food programs.

Techknowtutors, an organization funded by the community sector council, also recently began running Zoom classes on online shopping. Anyone needing help can also call a technology expert by phone with questions.

"I always encourage people who don't have that kind of technological equipment or knowledge … that they should connect up with somebody who's a trusted person who might be able to help them to navigate that system," Brake said.

Recent weeks have opened Careen's eyes to a fixable problem. When the pandemic ends, she says, her priority list now includes bringing online shopping workshops to Labrador City.

"If we ever go back to whatever normal is going to look like, it's definitely on my radar," she said.

