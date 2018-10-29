'Draconian' rule interpretations keeping seniors out of personal-care homes, says industry rep

Seniors are suffering the consequences of the provincial government changing assessment guidelines for personal-care homes, says an industry representative who confronted the province's health minister Monday.

"Their system of assessing people to come into our homes was upended 100 per cent a month or so ago," said Gerry Kirby, a board member of the Quality of Living Alliance, which represents privately run personal-care homes in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health Minister John Haggie says assessments haven't changed, but the existing guidelines are being applied more consistently. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

But Health Minister John Haggie says assessment guidelines have not changed, though they are being applied more consistently than in the past.

Kirby challenged Haggie's statement during and after a news conference Monday, approaching the minister afterward to say that the situation had changed significantly.

"That's why we're talking about changing the level-of-care frame," Haggie said when Kirby asked why mental health was no longer considered for Level 1 assessments.

Kirby said he had been told by regional health authorities that subsidies weren't available for people classified as Level 1 for personal-care facilities, and Haggie said new subsidies become available each month and he would speak to the regional health authorities to ensure Kirby receives accurate information.

During the press conference, Haggie said the province was working on updating the operating standards for the province's personal-care homes and changes are possible but not yet finalized or fully studied.

'Two-tier system'

In an interview after the press conference, Kirby said that personal-care homes and the regional health authorities were sent a document about assessments that results in people who were previously assessed as Level 2 for care now being assessed as Level 1 and not receiving subsidies to go into personal-care homes.

Kirby also said mental health issues are also not being considered in the assessments, which he said were subject to "draconian changes" that are keeping some people who need care from getting subsidies.

People assessed at Level 1 can now go into personal-care homes in the province only if they have their own funds to pay for the home, he said.

"That's a two-tier system."

However, Haggie, whose news conference was intended to provide a progress report on the government's Home First plan for senior care, said subsidies for personal-care homes are being awarded.

"It's not at all the case that people are not getting subsidies," he said.

Rules didn't change: Haggie

During the press conference, Haggie said he wanted to clarify a false impression that the rules around placement and subsidies for personal-care homes had changed.

Rather, the regional health authorities in the province have been directed to apply the current rules in a clear and consistent manner, which was not always the case, he said.

As Haggie said, "Level 1 residents continue to be placed in personal-care homes," someone could be heard in the background saying, "That's not true."

Kirby, right, asks Haggie after the news conference to ask why mental health is not a Level 1 consideration. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Subsidies are available based on need, he said, but it may take time to get them.

However, he has heard from the families of people who are being told they must go on a waiting list for a personal-care home, and could wait up to three months for a spot, Kirby said.

"They're at home falling down and getting hurt and having no level of care able to be provided," he said.

Kirby added that he's not saying that Haggie is lying but the facts of the situation are being skewed.

Addressing aging population

During the media event, Haggie said the provincial government is working, through its Home First approach, to make it easier for seniors to stay in their own homes or at personal-care homes closer to their communities.

Almost one-fifth — 19 per cent — of the province's population is older than 65, Haggie said, and that proportion is expected to grow to 27 per cent over the next 10 years.

Nationally, 14.9 per cent of the Canadian population is older than 65, according to Statistics Canada.

Starting Feb. 1, the N.L. government will drop the needs test and rely on income testing to determine eligibility for personal-care homes, nursing homes and home support.

Other initiatives the provincial government is working on to address the care of the province's older residents include a new provincial home dementia program, the creation of Home First Integrated Regions in all the regional health authorities, and the ongoing implementation of the province's Home Support Program review.

There are currently 84 privately operated personal-care homes in the province, with 18 more currently planned.

With files from Mark Quinn

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador