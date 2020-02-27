Work it! These Corner Brook seniors hit the catwalk

Channelling their inner models, some Corner Brook seniors strutted down the catwalk recently as a way to help beat the winter blahs.

The event at the Salvation Army Citadel was both a fundraiser for a local Salvation Army Thrift Store, but also an event for the newly-formed seniors group dubbed "Young at Heart."

The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, and it was the brainchild of Capt. Darren Woods of the Salvation Army Corner Brook Citadel.

"I had initially heard that seniors were hanging out in the mall because they couldn't afford to heat their homes," he said.

"So we decided as a congregation that we would like to do something, to give them something more interesting to do, so we decided we would start a seniors club."

The fashion show was a hit, and its participants had a hoot. (Salvation Army Corner Brook/Facebook)

So far, so good — the fashion show was a hit.

"It felt like I was flying, this really felt good," said 89-year-old Shirley Fiander, who kicked off the show.

The clothes were all from the Salvation Army Thrift Store and available for purchase.

Ruby Bartlett, 77, liked the red jacket she wore so much that she bought it.

Some seniors were surprised how much they enjoyed it, even if they were novices.

"Actually it felt nice, my first time doing it and it felt OK," said 80-year-old Jerry Bartlett.

Moving on from fashion, the Corner Brook Citadel is turning its, Irish, eyes to March — with festivities planned for St. Patrick's Day.