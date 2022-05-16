Deputy minister tapped to be N.L.'s next seniors' advocate after year-long vacancy

The Newfoundland and Labrador government took a step Monday to fill an important position that's been empty for nearly a full year.

The Liberals introduced a resolution to name longtime social worker Susan Walsh as the new provincial seniors' advocate. Walsh, who is currently the deputy minister of the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development, was nominated by the province's independent appointments commission.

The role is responsible for raising systemic issues related to seniors and making recommendations to overcome those problems. It's been vacant since Suzanne Brake retired at the end of May 2021.

Government House leader Steve Crocker said Walsh will be a good fit for the position.

"Her intimate knowledge of the issues and challenges that seniors experience combined with her unique perspective on how government operates will be assets in her new role," he said in a press release Monday. "She will be a strong voice for seniors in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Walsh began her career as a social worker at the Waterford Hospital in 1991. She worked her way up into management and executive positions within government. She remains a registered social worker and holds a master of social work degree.

Walsh's final approval still rests with Premier Andrew Furey's cabinet before she can take over the role.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador