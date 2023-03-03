Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

This Labrador man's van was damaged in just seconds. But figuring out who's liable has taken months

Francis Coates said he was driving on Hamilton River Rd when a light fell from above, and pole hit from the side

A pedestrian crossing light fell on Francis Coates's van, which was also hit by a broken pole

Heidi Atter · CBC News ·
A man sits in a living room with a ball cap and a blue sweater.
Francis Coates, 77, of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been trying to get his van fixed since October after it was struck by a falling crossing light and broken pole. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

A senior in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is fighting for repairs to his van after it was hit by a pedestrian light and pole while he was driving on Hamilton River Road last fall. 

Francis Coates was driving along the 80-90 section of Hamilton River Road in late October, passing under a pedestrian light strung on wire over the street. The pole holding it up broke on one side, sending the light crashing down onto the front driver's side of the van, he said.

"Just a big bang," Coates said. "I just closed my eyes. I didn't know what was going on."

A man stands beside a tan van with the headlight smashed in.
Coates shows the damage done to his vehicle by a falling light and broken pole on Oct. 30. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The driver's side headlight was smashed and the bumper crushed by the pedestrian light, while falling pole broke the passenger side mirror and scraped the car's side, said Coates.

Months later, who's responsible for fixing the damage is still not clear. According to a statement from the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, while the town is responsible for paying for streetlights on the poles, the poles themselves are owned by utlities and other companies, including N.L. Hydro and Bell.

When Coates reported the accident to the RCMP, the police called in N.L. Hydro to clean up the scene. But the Crown corporation told CBC News in a statement that while it helped clean up the street light sign and wire, it doesn't own the pole itself. 

A tan van is shown with a smashed in headlight and bumper.
Coates says the falling light hit the vehicle with a loud bang. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Coates's insurance provider told him Bell Aliant owns the pole but the company wasn't co-operating with their adjusters. Bell Aliant declined an interview request but told CBC News in a statement that they are investigating the matter. 

Following the interview request by CBC News on Feb. 16, Bell Aliant contacted Coates's family and said independent insurance adjusters had been appointed and were investigating, Coates said he was told he'd be contacted when the investigation was complete but had not heard an update as of Friday.

A man stands beside a tan van covered in snow. The mirror is broken off.
Coates says the falling pole hit the passenger side mirror. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Coates said his insurance representative told him that if they don't hear from Bell Aliant soon, he should get a lawyer and take it to court. But Coates said he can't afford that on his pension. 

Coates said he just wants to see his vehicle fixed or replaced and hopes it can happen soon, as he needs a vehicle to live independently in his home. 

"I hope somebody's trying to help me out somewhere and fix it up," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Heidi Atter

Mobile Journalist

Heidi Atter is a journalist working in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador. She has worked as a reporter, videojournalist, mobile journalist, web writer, associate producer, show director, Current Affairs host and radio technician. Heidi has worked in Regina, Edmonton, Wainwright, and in Adazi, Latvia. Story ideas? Email heidi.atter@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now