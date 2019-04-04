'Very lonely' and in chronic pain, but senior told too healthy for spot in a home

Sitting alone in her apartment in Grand Falls-Windsor while politicians of all stripes are out and about rallying votes, Irene Anthony cries as she talks about wanting to move into a personal care home.

Her husband died earlier this month, after moving into a home more than a year before when Anthony could no longer care for him.

"I had something to look forward to, I used to visit with him every day, but I haven't got that now," she says.

"And it's very lonely, living alone. Fifty seven years, we were married," she said.

"I thought if I get in a home, I would just have company with the other ladies. Do things together, have a little laugh," said the woman, who's in her 70s.

At the Springdale Retirement Centre, Dwight Ball touts services for seniors. “For us, we put in a lot of long term care sites in our province.” <br><br>Discussing replacement for Green Bay Health Centre. “This is not something we plan on cutting,” Ball says of healthcare. <a href="https://t.co/cDaikQXdUU">pic.twitter.com/cDaikQXdUU</a> —@arianakelland

Anthony thinks she could help some of the other ladies in worse shape than she is.

"Seniors likes to be around with people."

More seniors refused spaces

Anthony is one of a growing number of seniors denied space in personal care homes because they are deemed too physically well — without considering their mental health, according to the Quality Living Alliance for Seniors.

In a report released last week, the alliance said an access to information request indicated 40 seniors were refused admission to homes from September to December 2018, compared to nine or fewer in the same period the year before.

It said the change came after a directive the government sent to the province's regional health authorities in August, shared with CBC News.

The directive states that although social isolation and loneliness are "significant concerns, these issues alone do not fall within the mandate" of homes.

"A person must have a personal care need or require assistance with instrumental activities," it continues.

When asked about the issue on the campaign trail Tuesday, Liberal leader Dwight Ball said there has been no change in the assessment.

"The authorities are telling us that they assess people with mental illness, or that are suffering from mental illness or with chronic diseases, or physical health, is done the same way," he said.

Crying from pain, hoping for company

Irene Anthony said she has chronic pain from fibromyalgia along with macular degeneration, and that she has fallen down a few times while out running errands.

But she was told she's "too healthy to go in the home."

"And if I wanted to get in, I would have to not be able to put my shoes on or take my shoes off, or sit myself, or stand by myself," she said.

"I'm aching from my head to my toes all the time. And there's only so much [house] work I can do, like mopping ... then I got to sit down and cry for a while, because I have so much pain."

Her daughter lives nearby, "but I don't want to tie my daughter down like I had to do when there's plenty of homes to go in," Anthony said.

The senior spent her life looking after her children, her foster parents until they died, and then her husband.

"I thought, if I get in a home, it would be good company for me," she said.

